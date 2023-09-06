Top 10 leading smart cities in APAC: Singapore to Sydney

With almost three years of lockdowns and strict social-distancing measures, the Covid-19 pandemic forced many cities – and especially those across Asia – to accelerate their digitisation efforts.

Cities everywhere are leveraging innovative technologies to address the challenges of citizens and help improve their quality of life and that of the planet.

So where are the world’s smartest cities located today?

According to the The Smart City Index, cities in Asia-Pacific and Europe dominate the top 20 list of the 141 cities surveyed in 2023.

Published by IMD Business School, the Index ranks 141 cities on how they use technology to achieve a higher quality of life with more than 20,000 citizens surveyed.

“A new world is shaping up, and changes at the city level are a precious indicator of what the future may hold. Openness and inter-city collaboration may become key components of the next wave of globalisation,” says Bruno Lanvin, President of the Smart City Observatory.

Asian cities, in particular, have worked constantly over the last few years towards improving their performance, the Index finds. Asia cities make up four out of six of those top 20 cities considered so-called ‘super champions’ – including Singapore, Beijing, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Australia cities also dominate the top 20 with Canberra placed third worldwide – perhaps unsurprising given the country is moving full-speed ahead towards a digitally-driven society by 2030 as part of its national strategy.

1

Canberra, Australia

Population: 472,304

World smart city ranking: 3rd