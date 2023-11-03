IndiGo – the high-flying Indian low-cost airline

India’s economy is booming, with the latest expectations beating previous predictions. The International Monetary Fund has revised its growth prediction for the most populous nation from 6.1% to 6.3% for 2023 in its latest World Economic Outlook report, fuelled by rising consumption and investment.

Investment like the order placed by India’s low-cost airline IndiGo earlier this year for 500 Airbus A320 aircraft – making it the largest single order received by the European manufacturer. Not only that, but IndiGo already has 480 aircraft on order, due to be delivered this decade.

Since the airline was formed in 2006, it has ordered 1,330 aircraft with Airbus.

Part of this expansion is also driven by sustainability ambitions. The airline had already reduced its CO2 emissions by more than 20% since 2016, and adding the more fuel-efficient A320NEO aircraft to the fleet will further add efficiency.

This has not gone unrecognised, with CAPA – Centre for Aviation naming IndiGo the Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline / Airline Group of the Year.

SkyTrax also awarded IndiGo the Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia in 2023, for the 13th year in a row.