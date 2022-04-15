Profile Picture

Kate Birch

Editor

Articles by Kate Birch

Top 7 women in sustainability leadership in Asia-Pacific

These women in sustainability leadership in Asia-Pacific are helping to shape the future, according to sister publication Sustainability Magazine

Stripe expands Japan operation, hires finance chief Phillips

Payments platform Stripe teams with Furikomi and Konbini, hires James Phillips as President of Financial Services

Visibility is top challenge in digital transformation – F5

Multi-cloud application security and delivery company F5 has unveiled its 2022 State of Application Strategy Report highlighting digital transformation

How China’s Ping An is realising its sustainability goals

From advancing green finance to revitalising rural areas, here’s how China’s biggest financial services firm achieving its sustainability goals

Lists by Kate Birch

10 Asia-focused business podcasts to inform and inspire

From startup stories to industry insight and future trends – these 10 podcasts address business, leadership and tech issues from an Asian perspective

Business Chief Brief: 8 things to know this week – Asia

Binance donates to Ukraine, Dyson announces SEA hiring drive, Mahindra accelerates digital transformation – our roundup of Asia news stories this week

Asia’s 8 most sustainable Michelin-starred restaurants

From Tokyo to Thailand, these Michelin Star-studded restaurants have all bagged the prized Green Star with their sustainable dining efforts

Top 10 sustainable companies in Asia-Pacific

From startups to multinationals, energy to consumer goods, these top 10 companies are the most sustainable in APAC, according to Sustainability Magazine