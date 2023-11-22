Top 10 largest companies in India (and how they got there)

India’s most valuable private company with a market cap of US$191.49 billion, Reliance Industries (RIL) was formed 50 years ago by Dhirubhai Ambani – although his businesses began 15 years earlier.

Early years were concentrated on the oil and gas sector, but diversification and growth have seen RIL become a market leader in retail and owner of India’s largest mobile network, Jio.

Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, 66, took the reins of RIL 20 years ago, following his father’s death, and has since been named the richest person in Asia, currently ranked 13th richest on the planet with a personal fortune of US$91.2 billion.

Growth in recent years has been nothing short of spectacular – with RIL doubling its value in the last five years. The Mumbai-based multinational today has diverse interests in textiles, telecoms, retail, natural resources and chemicals.

Like many companies, RIL is moving toward renewables with plans to build a 25GW solar plant by 2025 and 100GW plant by 2030. Committed to achieving net zero by 2035, the company is building the sprawling Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres at Jamnagar.

The company says its Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) business will be a mix of hydrogen, wind, solar, fuel cells, and batteries as it aims to bridge what it calls the ‘green energy divide in India and the world’.

In Q2, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit Q2, riven by higher EBITDA and a stronger retail business – with Reliance Retail’s net profit rising 21% in the September 2023 quarter.

