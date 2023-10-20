How IKEA India plans to double business, triple headcount

It’s been 80 years since IKEA was born and five years since the Swedish furniture maker made its India debut, opening the country’s first store in 2018.

And now the global brand best-known for its flatpack space-saving furniture is betting even bigger on the Indian market – with plans to double its business each year, triple headcount, and significantly increase local sourcing.

This comes on the back of the company seeing its growth double in India over the last year, while globally, owner and operator Ingka Group reported a 5.7% increase in retail sales for the financial year 2023 and a 7% increase in store visitation and online sales.

“India offers one of the most opportunity-rich growth markets for IKEA, India CEO Susanne Pulverer said in an interview with CNBC.

Five years of growth in the Indian

Bullish on India, the furniture retail giant has already made significant commitments to the Indian retail market, investing 1,500 crore, opening five stores, and securing 30% local sourcing.

Since setting up its first store location in Hyderabad five years ago, the retailer has expanded its footprint to Mumbai and Bengaluru adding another two big-format flagship stores and two city stores in Mumbai – as well as an online presence.

And it has seen significant success with 180 million visitations over the five years.

With a footfall of three million from August 2022 to August 2023, up from 2.90 million a year before, the Hyderabad store is expected to become the first India Ikea store to become profitable, in 2024, Pulverer told media in August.

Pulverer became IKEA's first female CEO when she took the helm of its India operations in March 2022. She also serves as chief sustainability officer.

IKEA India now employs 3,000 co-workers including 46% female representation, with the goal to increase employee count to 10,000 in the coming years and 50% gender diversity.



So, what exactly are IKEA’s plans for India, a market notoriously difficult for international retailers to break into?