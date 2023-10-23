Why Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed an outsider as CEO

When in September Kotak Mahindra Bank’s founder and longtime boss Uday Kotak announced plans to step down four months early, odds were on one of two Kotak Mahindra veteran executives securing the top job.

In a surprise move, however, Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) has appointed outsider banking veteran Ashok Vaswani as CEO and Managing Director.

Following approval by the Reserve Bank of India, Vaswani will serve for a period of three years, effective January 1, 2024.

This move marks the first time in 20-something years of operations that the Mumbai-headquarter bank will be helmed by an outsider – and comes as the private lender’s standalone net profit rose 24% YoY in the quarter ending September.

According to analysts, the appointment of an external candidate has raised concerns among investors about a potential change in the growth strategy of the bank and is likely to cause some near-term uncertainty.

But KMB are confident in the choice, it seems, with global experience considered a priority as part of its recently introduce ‘Amazonisation’ strategy.

The strategy, formulated during the pandemic and rolled out 18 months ago, is based on the idea that in the future banks will essentially be tech companies offering banking products – and the delivery of constant availability, seamless transactions, a customer-centric approach, and robust cybersecurity will be the keys to banking success.

As part of this, KMB prioritised hiring top-tier global talent in technology, customer experience, marketing, branding and data risk analytics.

Which is where the bank’s new CEO, Vaswani, a global digital-focused banking executive, fits in. As chief digital officer at Barclays, Vaswani was instrumental in taking the bank’s award-winning digital banking service to greater heights.