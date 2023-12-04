Top 10 best-performing CEOs in New Zealand

What is instantly apparent about the CEOs leading New Zealand’s ten largest companies is the number of women within its ranks.

While still only three, female representation among the leading listed firms in NZ is higher than many other countries across Asia-Pacific (and the world), including neighbour Australia – which, since the abrupt departure of Fortescue Metals CEO Fiona Hicks in August, has just two women in its ten largest companies.

As for Asia, you would be hard pressed to find one woman among the ten largest listed companies. While Singapore (OCBC’s Helen Wong) and China (Ping An’s Jessica Tan) each have one – India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan are all without.

With three women at the helm of New Zealand’s top five largest companies, including its largest, Xero, the country continues to be positively progressive.