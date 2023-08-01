Xero to hero – New Zealand’s most valuable company

Cassidy has more than 25 years of global leadership experience, including spells at Amazon, StubHub and Google – where she was President, Asia Pacific & Latin America.

Speaking at the time, Cassidy said: “What excites me about Xero is the people and culture of the company and the passion Xeroʼs partners and customers have for our product as well as the large Total Addressable Market opportunity.

“I believe Xero is a critical business tool for small businesses and their advisors. There are huge opportunities in front of us and Iʼm committed to building on the businessʼ great momentum, in line with Xeroʼs values. Iʼm looking forward to meeting Xeroʼs people, partners, customers and shareholders around the world, and leading the business through its next stage.”

What next for accounting company Xero?

The big question is, what does that next stage look like? Many technology companies have been consolidating in the last 12 months, and Xero seems to be no exception.

In March, the company announced it was retiring its project management software WorkflowMax.

Xero’s Chief Financial Officer Kirsty Godfrey-Billy said the decision “allows us to continue to focus our efforts in key strategic areas that we believe will deliver the best value for all our stakeholders in the short and long term”.

Cassidy is certainly delivering when it comes to share price, with Xero up a staggering 50% in the past six months alone – making it New Zealand’s most valuable company.

