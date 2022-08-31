Innovating in the cyber space

Tony Gaidhane, Vice President in Booz Allen’s commercial business, tells us how the global company is tackling the cyber war against a backdrop of political uncertainty and a surge in cyber crime.

Booz Allen’s unique offering of advanced cyber defence innovations applied for commercial purposes, is at the cutting edge of cyber technology, which, when applied to a commercial space, renders highly effective results, explains Gaidhane.

As the digital ecosystem and IoT result in ever-greater connectivity between industry players, the question of cybersecurity becomes increasingly important and complex. Businesses – both large and small – now work digitally closer than ever before, sharing data streams and information at unprecedented levels.

As cyber defenders, the role of Booz Allen is to ensure that its solutions empower businesses to partner and connect without the threat of imminent breaches occurring.