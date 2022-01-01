Scott Birch

Profile Picture

Creative media professional with 30 years of diverse international experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Scott has edited daily, weekly, monthly and annual print titles, ranging from daily newspapers to glossy celebrity magazines, niche B2B magazines and luxury lifestyle publications.

An early adopter of digital – creating web content since 1996 – Scott has also created digital app magazines, smartphone apps and overseen online strategy and social strategy. He has also worked in television, both behind and in front of the camera, and in public relations roles – providing creative content and reputation management.

The state of workplace diversity and inclusion in 2022

Diversity and inclusion are key to business success and sustainability. That is the popular theory, but are organisations practising what they preach?

EY: Creating business value from sustainability and ESG

Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability talks exclusively to Business Chief about creating business value from sustainability and ESG

Visa expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment solutions in APAC

Leading digital payments enabler Visa expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions for issuers, acquirers and fintechs in Asia Pacific

Bain briefing: Sustainability strategy for CEOs beyond COP26

Consultants Bain & Company look beyond the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow and outlines what CEOs can do to mitigate climate change