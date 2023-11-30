Article
The latest executive moves across Asia

By Kate Birch
November 30, 2023
L’Oreal, JPMorgan, Keppel and Nexon are among the companies making new C-suite appointments in Asia

Lee Jung-hun

CEO, Nexon Korea

President and CEO, Nexon 

Since joining video game giant Nexon 20 years ago, Lee has risen rapidly through the ranks. Helming Nexon Korea from 2014, he led the successful launch of FIFA Online 3, and more recently as CEO, took the Korean business to new heights with a CAGR of 19% from 2018-2022, and successfully launched new games. He takes the global reins of the Tokyo-listed firm in March 2024.

“I am excited to lead the company into its next generation," Lee says. 

Lee Jung-hun

 Vincent Boinay 

General Manager, Travel Retail Manager

President North Asia and CEO, L’Oreal China

As GM Travel Retail Worldwide since 2016, Boinay has transformed the business, strengthening the group’s global leadership in the sector and making it a major contributor to L’Oreal’s growth. Joining L’Oreal in 1992 as a marketing trainee, Boinay has held various leadership roles, including GM of L’Oreal Luxe in Japan. He starts in January 2024.

Vincent Boinay

 Harshika Patel

 Head of Strategy Asia, JPMorgan

CEO, Private Bank Asia, JPMorgan​​​​​​​

Harshika joins a team overseeing more than US$2.2 trillion in client assets globally. With 25 years of experience at JPMorgan, holding senior roles in London, Hong Kong and Singapore, Harshika moves from the firm’s corporate and investment banking business in Asia where she served as head of strategy. She retains her role as CEO, Hong Kong.


Harshika Patel

Kevin Chng

Deputy CFO, Keppel Corp

CFO, Keppel Corp

Already involved as in Keppel’s transformation into a global asset manager and operator, Chng will move into the top finance job from January 2024. Joining the Temasek-backed group in 2016 as GM of risk, Chng is described by CEO Loh Chin Hua as having “demonstrated leadership, as well as a deep expertise in finance and management”.

Kevin Chng
Kate Birch

