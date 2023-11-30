The latest executive moves across Asia

CEO, Nexon Korea

President and CEO, Nexon



Since joining video game giant Nexon 20 years ago, Lee has risen rapidly through the ranks. Helming Nexon Korea from 2014, he led the successful launch of FIFA Online 3, and more recently as CEO, took the Korean business to new heights with a CAGR of 19% from 2018-2022, and successfully launched new games. He takes the global reins of the Tokyo-listed firm in March 2024.

“I am excited to lead the company into its next generation," Lee says.

