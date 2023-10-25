Top 10 cities in Asia to invest in real estate

For those looking to invest in real estate in Asia, the choice of cities can be overwhelming. Think 48 diverse countries and hundreds of cities, all with their own investment potential and level of development.

Which is why we have simplified the process with our pick of the best cities in Asia for investment right now.

While individual investors will have their own list of criteria depending upon their own unique circumstances and risk profile, this selection of cities currently offers some of the best long-term opportunities.

Alongside the stable and secure stalwarts of Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo sit countries and cities with emerging economies. In many ways, these offer the greatest investment opportunity with the growing population and rising urbanisation rates meaning demand for prime, city centre real estate is only likely to surge over time.

When it comes to investing, transparent foreign ownership laws are important too – and most of the cities listed here allow foreign investors to own freehold property in some form. While Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore will let you buy a freehold condo, but not invest in land, Malaysia and South Korea do let foreigners own land. Indonesia and Vietnam are among the countries not allowing freehold, only leasehold.

1

Tokyo​​​​​​​

Population: 37 million

Rental yield: 4-5%