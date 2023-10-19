The second half of 2023 is proving a busy time for CEO appointments across Asia.

HSBC has been busy reshuffling its leadership ranks with new CEO appointments in Singapore and Hong Kong, while Barclays has been doing the same – re-jigging executive roles in its Hong Kong and India teams.

Generali International has also been busy reshuffling, with numerous chief executive appointments across key regions, from Malaysia to Vietnam to the Philippines.

Among significant CEO moves in China, Alibaba Cloud CEO Daniel Zhang moved out, while Group CEO Eddie Wu moved in, and Starbucks China has appointed COO Molly Liu as co-CEO to help lead the coffee chain giant through its next high-growth chapter.

While in India, financially troubled decacorn Byju’s has once more changed its leadership, as it looks to restructure, and G42 has named former Xiaomi India executive Manu Jain as the tech leader who will lead the Abu Dhabi-based AI powerhouse into its next stage of global growth.

And in Japan, leading fashion retailer Uniqlo has shaken up its leadership team, appointing Founder TadashI Yanai to CEO, as it continues to scale.

In addition to these, we spotlight the 10 most high-profile CEO moves across Asia over the last few months.