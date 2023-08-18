Six CEOs making leadership moves across Asia

1

President, CEO

Relocating from Romania to Malaysia, Amanda Zhang is now heading up the Malaysia operations for Mercedes-Benz as CEO and President and has also assumed the role of regional head of Mercedes-Benz Cars SEA II.

Zhang comes to the role with “extensive leadership experience and strategic acumen”, according to previous Malaysia CEO Sagree Sardien.

Previously serving as CEO for the company’s Romania operations, Amanda achieved double-digit growth in sales and customer services, drove the electrification strategy and revitalised the dealer network.

Her impressive career with Daimler AG, which owns Mercedes-Benz, spans two decades where she has managed numerous international projects, including the relocation of all wholesale operations from Hong Kong to Beijing.