Why has Alibaba Cloud CEO Zhang quit as Wu takes top job?

Now the responsibility for cloud has fallen to Wu, who already has plenty on his proverbial plate.



One of the 19 original co-founders, as well as being Group CEO, Wu is chairman of Taobao Tmall Group, director of the Local Services Group and Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group. Now he is also CEO and chairman of the Cloud Intelligence Group and has lost his former boss.

That could play into Wu’s hands as he has stated in a letter to employees that he intends to promote younger employees in the next four years within business management teams to deliver a “start-up mindset”.

Specifically, Wu stated he would be looking to promote management teams born after 1985. Wu himself is credited internally with spearheading the tech company’s transition to the mobile era with the launch of Taobao’s mobile app.

He also said that the company would be ‘user-first’ and ‘AI-driven’.

“Over the next decade, the most significant change agent will be the disruptions brought about by AI across all sectors,” Wu stated. “If we don’t keep up with the changes of the AI era, we will be displaced.”

Restructuring of the US$220 billion Chinese tech giant into six separate business units, each operating like a holding company and with their own board of directors, was believed to have been designed to appease Chinese regulators, as well as to unlock shareholder value, with Alibaba Group looking to pursue independent IPOs for some of the entities.

The six business groups are:

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence

Taobao Tmall Business

International Digital Commerce

Local Life

Cainiao

Dawen Entertainment

Considering the original intention was to create distance between the different businesses in order to appease regulators ahead of any potential IPOs, it will be interesting to see how long Wu retains oversight of the cloud business.