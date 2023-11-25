How LG Electronics is restructuring to accelerate growth

Life's Good at LG Electronics – and is getter better, as the South Korean conglomerate picks up the pace on its transformation.



The US$13.75 billion tech giant has announced a restructure and executive reshuffle, marking the latest move in its transition to a smart life solutions company.

The Seoul-based company has said it will set up a sales and marketing company to oversee international business, as it looks to boost global business and become more competitive.

LG Electronics has a presence in almost every country worldwide and an international workforce of more than 74,000.

The newly set-up overseas sales division will oversee sales subsidiaries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia and will be responsible for elevating LG Electronics' global recognition by fostering new opportunities and growth, the company said.

This latest restructure is the next step in the company’s 2030 Future Vision, and transformation beyond just electronics to a smart life solutions company “that connects and expands customers’ various spaces and experiences, rather than resting on its current position as the bet home appliance brand”, CEO William Cho announced in July.