With the largest carbon footprint of any major company in tech, emitting 20.1 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, there is no doubting the pressures and challenges facing Samsung in reaching net-zero emissions.

Difficult-to-mitigate production methods, complex supply chains, scarcity of resources, rising material prices and limited renewable energy supplies, especially in South Korea, are among the many obstacles faced.

But the world’s largest mobile phone-maker and second-largest chipmaker has an ambitious plan in play – and is investing heavily to ensure the plan pans out.

Samsung’s New Environmental Strategy, first unveiled in September 2022, lifts the tech company’s investment in green initiatives to more than US$50 billion by 2030, ensuring not only enterprise-wide net zero carbon emissions – but as one of the world’s biggest tech companies, to lead on pioneering tech solutions that address global environmental issues.

This includes making a deeper commitment to working with startups and other partners to invest in and develop innovative technologies capable of helping the planet.

Proof of this commitment comes courtesy of the recently launched Samsung Climate & Circularity Tech Challenge, a startup competition in collaboration with Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), which looks to identify pioneering ideas that focus on carbon emission measurement, management, reduction and offsetting, in particular.

“As a global information and communication technology (ICT) company, our responsibility is to make positive, lasting impacts throughout the value chain and society,” says Samsung Electronics Co.’s CEO and Vice Chairman Jong-hee Han. “To this end, we aim to mitigate carbon emissions by using our innovative technologies and maximising resource circularity across the life cycle of our products.”

