Longi Solar is on a mission – to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions to address the pressing challenges of climate change and achieve clean energy equity worldwide.

And to achieve this, the Chinese technology company is focused on two key things – innovation and forming partnerships.



Founded in 2000 by CEO Li Zhenguo, Longi has steadily grown over two decades to become the world’s leading supplier of solar PV products and solutions, with one of every four solar modules in use designed and built by the company.



The Shanghai-listed company has led global shipments for nine consecutive years. In 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year – and last year, produced 85.06 GW of monocrystalline silicon wafers. This year, it is expected to ship 130GW of wafers and 85GW of modules.

What’s more, Longi is building a growing list of solar power projects, from Lebanon to Pakistan, Jordan to Mexico.

Such success over the last few years has seen the Chinese firm's net profit surge by 63% to CNY 14.8 billion, while revenues were up 60% YoY.

With a market value of just over US$30 billion, Longi now boasts 60,000 workers, a research and development centre, 30 worldwide offices and 15 production bases across China, Malaysia and Vietnam – with more to follow.

In June, the company said it was seeking to raise US$2.78 billion via an issuance of global depository receipts in Switzerland and use the proceeds to invest in five solar-module projects in Inner Mongolia, Malaysia and Vietnam to “optimise the layout of overseas investment” and expand production capital.

