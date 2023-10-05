DHgate's Diane Wang – Microsoft exec to ecommerce pioneer

It takes a brave person to walk away from a leadership role in one of the world’s biggest tech companies – even more so, when they are trailblazing female leadership.

But that’s exactly what Chinese national Diane Wang did at the dawn of the new millennium.

Once the youngest director at Microsoft China, Wang was working at Cisco China in 1999 as the company’s most senior female leader when she made the ‘brave new world’ decision to chuck in the corporate towel and take the entrepreneurial highway.

This was the height of the dot-com boom and the year Alibaba set in motion its online shopping platform – and like Jack Ma, Diane spotted the potential in ecommerce and wanted in on the action.

Fast forward 24 years and Diane has founded and led two highly successful ecommerce companies – China’s first B2C trading platform, Joyo.com, which she built into the largest B2C marketplace in the country, and was later acquired by Amazon; and DHgate – one of China’s leading ecommerce companies, which she continues to lead today.

In the process, she has helped millions of founders launch their own tech startups, sat on multiple boards, and earned dozens of honorary awards, including recognition among Forbes’ most powerful women and China’s top 10 influential leaders in IT.

First generation of ecommerce entrepreneurs in China

While the decision to leave senior leadership in big tech wasn’t an easy one – for Diane, it was inevitable given her mission: to drive the digital inclusion agenda for entrepreneurs in China and empower women with the tools to succeed.

“When I left Cisco to start my entrepreneurial journey, I knew it would be a difficult path, especially as I was among the first generation of ecommerce entrepreneurs in China – but I was hopeful,” Diane tells Business Chief from DHgate HQ in Beijing.

During her six-year big tech tenure at Microsoft and Cisco, Diane witnessed and contributed to the then nascent but soon-to-explode ecommerce environment – which was already visibly changing the lives of people throughout China.

“Ecommerce was democratising the landscape for entrepreneurs, allowing people who had never had the opportunity to start businesses due to structural reasons begin to have an equal choice and chance.

“I knew I had to be part of this, to expand this space and have an impact,” says Diane, who set up her first business Jojo.com during the birth of the ecommerce boom – growing the startup to such success, it was acquired by Amazon five years later.

This only fuelled the entrepreneurial fire in Diane’s belly, and having seen first-hand the impact ecommerce could have on people’s lives, she founded her second ecommerce startup, DHgate, in 2004 – with the mission to make global trade accessible by empowering everyone through digitalisation.

Growing a world-leading ecommerce company

Leveraging her more than 30 years of business and digital experience, Diane has built DHgate into the world’s leading cross-border B2B ecommerce infrastructure for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) – covering B2B commerce, retail, social commerce, logistics, and payments networks.

Within the first three years, the company secured 1 million registered buyers and ranked seventh in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for APAC.

Two decades of development later and DHgate has the largest market share in the US and second largest worldwide, with some 59.6 million global buyers from 225 countries, 2.54 million Chinese sellers and 34 million product listings. With a 1,000-strong workforce and offices worldwide, from Beijing to Paris to California, DHgate works with more than 100 logistics service providers, provides over 100 logistics routes and has 10 overseas warehouses.

Little wonder then that the company continues to secure global accolades, recognised in 2023 alone by The Stevie Awards for being at the frontline of global trade and the internet industry, and ranked among the HURUN Chinese industrial IoT top 30.

Such success has propelled Diane to global trading heights. She was named a member of the High-level Advisory Council of the World Internet Conference in 2018 and is the sole representative from China to join the World Trade Organisation Business Advisory Group.