Meet the female CEOs driving growth for Starbucks China

Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong

Starbucks is betting big on China.

Following a recent rebound in sales across the country, the US-headquartered coffee giant has set out ambitious growth goals for its Chinese business.

While China has been a key growth driver for Starbucks since its launch there in 1999, the business has been impacted by the country’s strict Covid restrictions with sales taking a huge hit last year.

But business is back with recent sales spiking – and major plans for growth are back on the ‘coffee’ table.

In the three months ending July 2, sales at Chinese locations spiked 46% YoY, the company announced, with the quarter revenue in China growing 51% YoY.

That’s compared to the much-lower sales growth of 7% in the US and a global average of 10%.

Plans to open 2,500 stores by 2025

Starbucks currently operates more than 6,500 stores in over 250 cities – but has plans to grow this by nearly a third in the next few years.



The aim? To operate 9,000 stores across 300 cities in China by 2025 – and with it, create 10,000 additional jobs annually.



That means a new store will open every nine hours.



According to global CEO Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks China is still in its early days and has so much room to grow.



As the world’s second-largest economy and one of the largest consumer markets, “there is so much more opportunity ahead in underpenetrated areas within this market”, says Laxman.



While coffee consumption is quite low in tea-drinking China with the average person taking around 12 cups per year (compared to 200 in Japan and 380 in the US), the country’s population of 1.4 billion offers a massive opportunity.



Not just that, but Starbucks has past form in converting Chinese consumers to coffee drinking with its vertical integration and “locally relevant innovation”, according to Laxman.