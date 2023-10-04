Top 10 best-performing family businesses in Hong Kong

When it comes family business, Hong Kong leads the Asia-Pacific pack with the highest number of the world's largest family enterprises in APAC (18) – according to the 2023 EY and University of St. Gallen Family Business Index.

Hong Kong is home to 18 of the 79 family enterprises in the region, with the combined revenue of companies from Asia-Pacific passing the US$1 trillion barrier for the first time this year.

With a staggering 70% of listed companies in Hong Kong family businesses, there is no denying the family firm as a key driver in Hong Kong's economic success.

Among these leading businesses, the top 15 account for more than 80% of the city's GDP.

Here, we list the top 10 family businesses in Hong Kong.

1

Annual revenue: US$57.3 billion

Employees: 285,000

Family: Li