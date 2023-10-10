But like many companies, Atlassian can only achieve its net zero goals if its suppliers – which make up about 90% of the firm’s overall carbon emissions – work on reducing theirs too.

Now a top priority for Atlassian, the company has already taken some steps in addressing scope 3 reductions successfully engaging 5.3% of its main suppliers to set their own SBTs by the end of 2022. Though this remains a long way from its ultimate goal of encouraging suppliers that make up 65% of its emissions to adopt SBTs of their own.



“No one has the luxury of being a single-issue business today,” Cannon-Brookes said in the firm's latest sustainability report. “We all have to do the work of making long-term investments in the future of our people and planet Earth. And the hard truth is that nobody is moving fast enough, and incremental change won’t cut it.

“But we’re doing everything we can to drive meaningful impact, both at Atlassian and in the world at large.”

Cannon-Brookes lives and breathes sustainability

Saving the planet is nothing new for the tech billionaire, who lives and breathes sustainability in everything he does.

Prior to COP26 in Glasgow, Cannon-Brookes and his wife pledged to donate A$500 million by 2030 to non-profits seeking to alleviate climate change – a move that positioned him among Australia’s most generous philanthropists.

That same day, he announced plans to double down on renewable energy and other sustainable projects, with plans to invest A$1 billion into the sector, on top of A$1 billion he had already deployed via his self-funded investment firm Grok Ventures.

And then last year, he acquired a minority stake in Australian energy company AGL Energy in 2022.

One of Australia’s richest people, Cannon-Brookes has a net worth of US$2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

