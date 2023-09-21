What is the Philanthropy Asia Alliance and who is in it?
With Asia accounting for more than half of global emissions, and home to more than 60% of the world’s population, the region has the potential to make the most meaningful impact when it comes to tackling climate change and social inequalities.
Recognising this potential, Singapore’s philanthropic steward Temasek Trust has announced the formation of the Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA), with a view to building capabilities, capacities, and communities to create Asian solutions for global challenges.
“Collaborative, collective action is key to tackling the interconnected and complex challenges confronting us,” said Desmond Kuek, CEO of Temasek Trust.
“The opportunity for philanthropic capital to catalyse positive impact in Asia is immense, and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance will accelerate this. We will harness the strengths, ideas and best practices of members and partners to jointly pioneer philanthropic innovations to realise our bold ambitions as an Alliance to prime Asia as a force for good.”
Philanthropy Asia Alliance welcomes global members
Interestingly, and perhaps recognising that climate change is a global issue that demands global action, members and partners of the PAA come not just from Asia Pacific, but also Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.
Together, they have pledged more than SG$1 billion (US$777 million) for ‘collective action for good’, with Temasek Trust committing US$100 million.
So which companies and organisations are part of the Philanthropy Asia Alliance? Well, there are some big names from business and the charity sector from the Americas, including:
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
From Europe and the Middle East, PAA members include:
Closer to home, members from the Asia-Pacific region include:
National University of Singapore
Standard Chartered Trust (Singapore) Limited
“The Philanthropy Asia Alliance is driven by the immense opportunity to mobilise collective action to catalyse and scale Asian solutions for the world,” said Lim Seok Hui, CEO of the Philanthropy Asia Alliance.
“We will deepen our partnerships, harness our strengths, and forge new pathways to make the impossible possible. We welcome members and partners with the same ambition and bias for action to join us in this collaborative journey of giving and catalytic impact.”
PAA Chairman Lim Boon Heng announced that Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is to be its Distinguished Patron.
“Philanthropy Asia Alliance is a significant and much-needed initiative,” added President Shanmugaratnam. “The challenge we face is unprecedented – combining the need for bolder actions to tackle climate change with the imperatives of job creation and income growth in developing Asia. It can only be addressed through a whole new wave of innovations, in virtually every sector including farming.
“PAA will bring global and regional philanthropies together to work with governments, businesses, and other stakeholders to catalyse and scale up these innovations.”
