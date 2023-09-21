What is the Philanthropy Asia Alliance and who is in it?

With Asia accounting for more than half of global emissions, and home to more than 60% of the world’s population, the region has the potential to make the most meaningful impact when it comes to tackling climate change and social inequalities.

Recognising this potential, Singapore’s philanthropic steward Temasek Trust has announced the formation of the Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA), with a view to building capabilities, capacities, and communities to create Asian solutions for global challenges.

“Collaborative, collective action is key to tackling the interconnected and complex challenges confronting us,” said Desmond Kuek, CEO of Temasek Trust.

“The opportunity for philanthropic capital to catalyse positive impact in Asia is immense, and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance will accelerate this. We will harness the strengths, ideas and best practices of members and partners to jointly pioneer philanthropic innovations to realise our bold ambitions as an Alliance to prime Asia as a force for good.”

