Fears around AI taking people’s jobs have been heavily reported, yet a new global study from IBM has found that 87% of executives believe employees are more likely to be augmented than replaced by generative AI in the future.

The reality is that people are an organisation’s core competitive advantage, even in a world where AI has become more pervasive.

“This era will be defined by the partnership between humans and AI,” says Matt Candy, Global Managing Partner, Generative AI at IBM Consulting.

Matt, who has more than 25 years of experience in consulting at PwC and IBM, and currently drives the genAI strategy, adoption and enablement of 160,000 consultants, tells Business Chief that AI is about a new way of working.

“We are living through something special, a significant inflection point not only for AI, but for the whole world. It will impact and provide huge opportunities for business, society and for each of us now and for generations to come.”

By 2030, global GDP will have grown by 14% – that’s the equivalent of US$15.7 trillion as a result of AI. Think about how many jobs that is and the follow-on impact on society and the economy.

“There is tremendous opportunity with genAI when it comes to reshaping the workforce,” says Matt.

“We know our clients are having to do more with less, and boosting employee productivity and enhancing the workforce experience is where AI can help define higher-value work, drive more innovation and lead to improved business outcomes.”

Based on a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, CEOs ranked productivity as their highest priority and are increasingly looking to operational, technology and data leaders as strategic decision makers for solutions.

“As our former chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty reminds us, ‘we should never forget that the purpose of technology should be to augment humanity’.”

So how will this new partnership between humans and AI work? What will it mean for employees and employers? And how should leaders be preparing the workforce for AI?

Here, we discuss the future of work with Matt.

Matt, as AI pervades the workplace, should people be worried about losing their jobs?

Whilst some may worry about job elimination, the reality is that there is a disinflation in demographics and a decline in the size of the working age population. The global economy actually needs this increased productivity to maintain quality of life and drive GDP growth.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts that automation will disrupt 85 million jobs globally between 2020 and 2025 – yet it will also create 97 million new job roles. This is a radical shift which is ushering in, what we at IBM are calling, the age of the augmented workforce – an era when human-machine partnerships boost productivity and deliver exponential business value.

This evolution, though, is widening the global skills gap.

The WEF predicts that almost half (44%) of all workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years. I believe that generative AI could push that figure even higher.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value study on the augmented workforce found that four in five executives say generative AI will change employee roles and skills. Yet another IBM study, which looked at the impact of AI on CEO decision-making, found that only 28% of CEOs said they have assessed the potential impact of genAI on their current workforce. This leaves a notable gap.

While workers at all levels will feel the effects of generative AI, IBM’s study found that more than three in four executives said entry-level positions are already being impacted, compared to 22% who said the same for executive or senior management roles.

As AI continues to evolve, its effects will likely intensify across the board with no level or role immune to the impact.

But AI will augment far more employees that it will replace – with 87% of executives believing job roles are more likely to be augmented than automated.