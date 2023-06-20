What to know about Eddie Wu, Alibaba Group's new CEO

Alibaba Group's restructure into six business units amid regulatory crackdown

News of the split of business units is unsurprising given the crackdown by China in recent years on monopolistic behaviour.

Alibaba Group has been under intense scrutiny by Chinese officials since 2020, with founder Ma formally stepping down as Chairman in 2019, handing over the company reins to Zhang and then fading out of sight.

News of the restructure earlier this year in March came just as tensions between Beijing authorities and Alibaba seemed to have thawed, with founder Jack Ma spotted in a rare public appearance since the government intervened three years ago.

Though not implicitly stated, restructuring of the US$220 billion Chinese tech giant into six separate business units, each operating like a holding company and with their own board of directors, is designed to appease Chinese regulators, as well as to unlock shareholder value, with Alibaba Group looking to pursue independent IPOs for some of the entities.

The six business groups are:

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence

Taobao Tmall Business

International Digital Commerce

Local Life

Cainiao

Dawen Entertainment

Reshuffle comes amid growth of Alibaba's cloud business

Zhang's move away from the CEO and Chairman role is largely thanks to the rapid growth of Alibaba's cloud business, of which Zhang is CEO and Chairman.

In this new arrangement, Zhang will now be able to focus solely on the cloud business, which generated US$2.7 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, making up 9% of total revenues.

The business, which includes the firm's cloud computing business, large language model efforts and enterprise messenger Dingtalk, is integrating its large language model Tongyi Qianwen into the Group's family of businesses.

In a memo to staff seen by Reuters, Zhang said the spin-off of the cloud unit was approaching a crucial stage and that it was the right time for him to dedicate his full attention to the business.

“From a corporate governance perspective, we also need clear separation between the board and management team as the Cloud Intelligence Group proceeds down the path to becoming an independent public company,” he said.