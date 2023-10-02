What high-performing Southeast Asian conglomerates do right

There is no doubting the importance of conglomerates in the economic success of Southeast Asia.

Accounting for 17% of market cap and 30% of capital expenditure, the region needs its conglomerates to grow and create value.

But over the last decade, conglomerates – which generate revenue from multiple categories rather than following a single business approach strategy – have significantly underperformed pure play companies, according to Bain’s latest report.

From 2013 to 2022, the average annualised total shareholder return was 4%, a 24-percentage point decline compared to the previous decade – while for pure plays, it was 11%, just 9 percentage points lower.

This widening of the performance gap between pure plays and conglomerates – which began in developed markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand in 2014 – is largely a result of conglomerates struggling to adapt to the lower-growth environment, Bain reports.

In short, they were slower to expand margins or exercise cost discipline to offset revenue losses, and their price-earnings multiples contracted.

And then the Covid-19 pandemic happened – sending new shockwaves of volatility across the economy and many conglomerates simply didn’t have the right combinations of speed, agility, and efficiency to thrive through the crisis.



In contrast, young and nimble pure plays were able to attract investors, government support, and talent by developing strong leadership positions in attractive sectors – they responded more quickly in the downturn, maintaining revenues, and lowering costs.



But not all conglomerates struggled.

