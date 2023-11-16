Southeast Asia: path to profitability for digital companies

Profitable growth is the holy grail for digital companies – and Southeast Asia’s digital economy appears to be moving in the right direction.

Projected to grow 11% in 2023 to US$218 billion, with revenue from digital expected to break the US$100 billion mark, the region is showing an “unprecedented pivot towards profitability”.

That’s according to the latest e-Conomy SEA 2023 reported released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

Covering six countries comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, the report finds that despite a challenging global climate, the region demonstrates continued GMV growth, albeit slower than previous years, along with accelerated revenue growth.

SEA has weathered global macroeconomic headwinds with more resilience, compared to other regions around the world. GDP remains above 4%, while inflation has lowered to 3%. Consumer confidence is starting to rebound in the second half of 2023 after falling to lower levels in the first half 2023.



What's crucial about the SEA picture, however, is the noticeable shift in focus towards profit with digital companies across the region increasingly zoning in on high-quality revenue and monetisation.

“It is remarkable that both Southeast Asia’s digital economy GMV and revenue continued their double-digit growth momentum,” say Florian Hoppe, Partner and Head of Vector in APAC at Bain.