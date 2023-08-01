Will this be the best-ever year for IPOs in Indonesia?

Dealmaking is Indonesia is sizzling hot, with IPO proceeds booming in the first half of 2023 and plenty more in the pipeline.

Deloitte predicts that the country – which is the world’s fourth most populous and Southeast Asia’s biggest economy – is set to have its best year ever in terms of listing proceeds.

This comes amid a declining global IPO market (5% down on last year), according to EY, with the Asia-Pacific region dominating the dealmaking market in the first half of the year.

Indonesia has led dealmaking so far in 2023, raising 70% of the total IPO proceeds in Southeast Asia with 44 IPOs in the first half of the year (compared to three in Singapore and 18 in Thailand) that raised a total of US$15,666 million.

This was largely thanks to three sizeable IPOs each raising more than US$500 million, according to Deloitte’s mid-year IPO snapshot report.

Among these, the listing of a nickel miner (Harita Nickel) in April (US$683 million), an integrated EV battery materials company (US$627 million), a geothermal power plant operators (US$594 million) and an electric motor car wholesaler (US$58 million).