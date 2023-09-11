Bain opens first Vietnam office amid digitalisation demand

There is little doubt in the vast potential of digitalisation in the Southeast Asia region.

A young and digital-savvy population, rising internet penetration and increased urbanisation and mobility is spurring fast development of the digital economy in the region – which is expected to grow 6% annually reaching US$1 trillion by 2030, according to a recent report by Google, Temasek and Bain.

Little surprise then to see global management consulting firm Bain & Company expand its footprint regionally – with the opening of a first-ever office in Vietnam.

While Bain has had a presence in Southeast Asia for 30 years ago, with a Singapore office landing in 1993 – and offices opening in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur (2010) and Jakarta (2013) – more recent years has seen the consultancy up the ante on teams on the ground.

Bain, which serves more than 60% of the Fortune 500 globally, committed to the Philippines last year with a debut office in Manila, and has now opened its first office in Vietnam, located in Ho Chi Minh City.

While the group has served corporates in Vietnam over the past two decades, the new office marks the establishment of a physical presence and a commitment to the country.

“Establishing a strong local presence with senior leadership and local consulting teams is in line with our aspiration to be closer to our clients and to support them going forward,” says Andrea Campagnoli, Founding Partner of the Bain Vietnam office and co-head of Bain’s technology private equity practice for APAC.