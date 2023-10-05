How Li Ka-shing became Hong Kong’s richest billionaire

When it comes to its richest people, Asia loves to give a nickname.

There’s the King of Coal (Indonesia’s wealthiest businessman Dr Low Tuck Kwong, PT Bayan Resources), the Sugar King (Robert Kuok, the 99-year-old Malaysian founder of The Kuok Group), and the Paints Tycoon – Singaporean Goh Cheng Liang, who has amassed most of his wealth from taking a majority stake in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings.

None however have quite the cachet of Superman – aka Li-Ka-shing – the Hong Kong billionaire business magnate, investor, and philanthropist behind multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, amd Hong Kong’s largest family business.

In a career spanning more than half a century, Li has amassed one of Asia’s largest fortunes by manufacturing plastic, building skyscrapers, selling soap, and heating homes.

As Hong Kong’s richest person, and the fourth richest in Asia – with a net worth of US$39 billion, according to Forbes – Li is widely considered one of Asia’s most influential businessmen; given the Superman moniker for his astute dealmaking and investment acumen.

Though now retired as Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings, having hung up his corporate shoes in 2018, the 95-year-old billionaire has dedicated decades to building CK Hutchison into a diversified multinational with more than 300,000 employees operating in more than 50 nations and annual revenues of US$57.3 billion.

Now led by his elder son, Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Li himself remains a senior advisor for CK Hutchison and sister company CK Asset Holdings.

Li’s story is truly one of rags to riches.