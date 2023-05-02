Singapore vs. Hong Kong: the battle for the family office

It’s official. Hong Kong is lagging regional rival Singapore in a ranking of the world’s wealthiest cities.

Hong Kong’s millionaire community has dwindled by more than quarter in the last year, a new report from London-based migration consultancy Henley & Partners has found.

The city, long known as a financial powerhouse and wealth hub, has dropped to seventh place (from fourth place in 2021) among the cities with the biggest population of HNWIs – those owning investible assets exceeding US$1 million.

While regional rival Singapore now ranks higher (fifth place globally) in attracting migrating millionaires, with some 2,800 HNWIs moving there in 2022.

Hong Kong’s fall in the rankings comes after Henley warned last year that an estimated 3,000 millionaires, or some 2% of HNWIs, would leave the city because of strict Covid-19 regulations weakening its attraction as a business hub.

Beijing’s growing influence on Hong Kong, ongoing security crackdowns and a ‘zero Covid’ policy during the pandemic has weighed heavily on Hong Kong’s economy and led to an exodus to Singapore of wealthy individuals as well as top financial talent.

In September last year, Hong Kong handed its financial centre crown to Singapore, which became Asia’s top financial hub and the third worldwide, according to the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI). A ranking that has remained since.

Chinese individuals, and their families, their companies and advisers are looking at the Lion City as the preferred choice, with around 2,800 HNWIs moving there in 2022, Henley’s report found.