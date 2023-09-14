Customer experience is stagnating among banks in Singapore.

This is the key takeaway from Forrester’s annual CX Index, which reveals lower customer satisfaction among Singapore banks compared to a year ago.

The annual study is based on responses from more than 2,500 APAC individuals in Singapore.

Among the city-nation’s biggest banks, OCBC, UOB and Standard Chartered all saw their CX scores decline – a trend Forrester puts down to sharp inflation rises and living costs, making it tougher for banks to deliver quality CX that directly meets customer needs.

Just two major Singapore banks bucked the declining CX trend – Citibank and DBS Bank were the only major banks to improve the customer experience over the last year, with Citi reclaiming top spot in the Index.

How Citibank is leading on CX

No stranger to recent customer service awards, Citibank ranked top in the Singapore’s Best Customer Service Award by The Straits Times and Statista in 2022 and secured The Asset Triple A Digital Award in 2022 for Best Retail Online Banking Experience in Singapore.

This is largely down to the bank’s heavy investment in a voice-of-the-customer programme and customer engagement that has helped to inform CX improvement initiatives including in employee training.

According to Nilesh Kumar, Citibank Singapore’s head of digital channels and experience, what sets Citi apart is its continuous drive to listen to customer feedback and act on it.

“We actively encourage customers to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns as each piece of feedback helps us refine and optimise our services,” says Nilesh. “Valuing their insights even more is a critical source of improvement.”