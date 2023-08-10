How Yum China is driving innovation in the restaurant space

When Yum China launched its senior-friendly KFC Super App in 2022, it set a benchmark for the restaurant industry.

The App, which features a simplified user interface designed for seniors and leverages AI to generate meaningful recommendations according to user habits, shows just how digital technologies can promote inclusion – and in turn drive sales, and sustainable growth.

This is just one example of the industry-leading digital innovations that has propelled China’s largest restaurant operator to continued growth, despite China’s slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and current economic headwinds.

The Fortune 500 company, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut chains in mainland China, recently posted record revenues and operating profit for its second quarter, lifting the company above pre-pandemic levels.

Store openings were also up, with 655 net new stores in the first half of 2023, up from just 233 in the previous quarter, and on track to meet the target of 1,100 to 1,300 stores for the full year with overall capital spend up to US$900 million.

KFC opened its 500th store in Shanghai, probably more than any other city in the world, while the previous month, Pizza Hut opened its 5000th store in China.

From a single restaurant in 1987, Yum China has grown to 13,602 restaurants across six brands in 1,800 cities across China. Just this year