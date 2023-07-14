Here’s how much the four highest-paid Singapore CEOs earn

Last week, it was revealed that one of the highest-paid CEOs in Singapore secured a whopping 86% increase in his 2022 renumeration.

As chief executive of Singapore Airlines (SIA), Goh Choong Phong received S$6.7 million (US$5.09m) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, almost doubling from the previous year, according to the company’s annual report.

This disclosure follows the implementation of a mandate for companies to declare CEO salaries. Since the start of the year, listed companies in Singapore have been required to disclose the exact amount and breakdown of salaries and all payments made to CEOs and directors.

Goh is not alone in securing a significant increase in renumeration in 2022.

Singapore’s highest-paid CEO, DBS Bank’s Piyush Gupta, received S$15.4 million (US$11.69m) in pay marking a 13.2% increase. OCBC CEO Helen Wong saw her pay surge 47%, while the salary of UOB’s chief executive Wee Ee Cheong soared by 30.2% to S$14.2 million (US$10.78m).

Such a surge in pay for these high-performing chiefs comes as all four companies deliver record profits.

Here is exactly what the four highest-paid CEOs in Singapore earn, and why.

1

$15.4 million (US$11.69 million)