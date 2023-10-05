Lifetime of Achievement: Macquarie's Shemara Wikramanayake

The lightning pace of the financial services industry leads to a clear divide – leaders who can’t keep up and those who set the pace.

Shemara Wikramanayake sits squarely in the latter camp, having been a driving force at Australia’s largest investment bank for 30 years.

Not only has the 61-year-old executive earned her financial leadership stripes, but she has done so successfully and seemingly without fuss as a woman in a male-dominated industry – scoring a hat-trick of firsts along the way.

As CEO since 2018, Shemara is the first woman to lead Macquarie Group, the first Asian-Australian woman to lead an ASX 200 company, and the first woman to top reported earnings table for successive years – though her earnings are the lowest for a chief executive at Macquarie since at least 1999.

Being named the world’s fifth most powerful woman by Fortune prior to becoming CEO is perhaps testament to the influence she has wielded in her 35-year-long finance career.

And since securing the top job, her name has appeared regularly on consecutive power lists, ranking among global female financial greats such as Jane Fraser of Citigroup.

Confidence and resilience secrets to success

Shemara first cut her investment banking teeth in Sydney in 1987 aged 25 – when she turned her back on the legal profession in favour of banking – and Macquarie Capital.

In the three decades since, she has worked in six countries across numerous business lines, establishing and leading Macquarie’s corporate advisory offices in New Zealand, Hong Kong and Malaysia, and its infrastructure funds management business in the US and Canada – driving the emerging asset management division of the business.

As head of Macquarie Asset Management for 10 years, she managed a team of 1,600 and 24 markets and led the division to become a top 50 global public securities manager and the bank’s most profitable venture – an achievement that no doubt propelled her to chief executive status.

The secret to her success? Confidence and resilience, both characteristics she learned during her childhood, when facing financial hardship and living in three countries and five schools by age 13 she cultivated a “natural resilience”.

Her disrupted childhood gave her the strength to succeed and the confidence to be whoever she wanted to be, she said in a rare speech about her life back to the Melbourne Foundation for Business and Economics back in 2020.

“You shouldn’t restrict yourself to the box that you come in.”

That resilience (and attitude) has served her well, prepared her for life in the finance sector, where she has never been part of a majority, and for life as a leader in turbulent times.

In the four years she has been CEO, earnings have risen 58% to A$4.7 billion.

Shemara has led the global financial services group to record-breaking heights, with profits of US$3.5 billion in 2022, up 56% over 2021’s then best-ever financials.

Growth spans all four of the diversified company’s operating businesses, covering six continents and activities including asset management, retail banking, renewables development, and capital raising.

Macquarie is now Australia’s ninth largest listed company by market value and its leading investment banker – with A$871 billion assets under management, 19,000 employees and offices in 33 markets.

But the numbers are just one part of the story.