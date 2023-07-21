Alibaba Group invests US$845m into ecommerce firm Lazada

Disclosed in a regulatory filing made by Alibaba, the group plans to invest US$845m into its Southeast Asian ecommerce business - Lazada. The investment comes as part of the group’s efforts to intensify its competitive edge in the market among the likes of Sea Ltd. and Amazon.

The new funds bring the total invested into the several billion dollar mark since the group gained a controlling stake in the business back in 2016.

Look out Amazon!

Committed to continuously investing, the company began its strategy to intensify its competitive edge in the market among the likes of Sea Ltd., Zalando SE and Amazon back in August 2022 when James Doug first stepped onto the Scene as Lazada Group CEO.

Doug detailed the company’s plans to intensify its global ambitions - building on its success in Southeast Asia - and the company’s investment is US$912.5m into Lazada at the time.

By the end of 2030, Alibaba wants Lazada to serve more than 300 million users by 2030, doubling from 150 million customers now.

Meet Lazada’s Group CEO - James Doug