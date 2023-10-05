Exclusive: New chapter for Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani

Strategic moves

Talking of strategic thinking, Business Chief is interviewing CP on the sidelines of a new chess tournament launched in Dubai and with Tech Mahindra as sponsor. It’s a logical fit and, as ever, CP is looking to transform – invigorating this rather cerebral activity into something of a spectator sport in the form of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.

For those interested, Triveni Continental Kings beat upGrad Mumba Masters in the final, with Denmark's Jonas Buhl Bjerre beating Javokhir Sindarov in a sudden death match.

The game provides many useful analogies for the world of business, and CP is not slow to use chess terminology when it comes to reflecting on some of his biggest challenges.

“I look at both challenges and opportunities with excitement. A leader creatively finds opportunities from the challenges and checkmates them,” he says.

“The resilience that a business develops in the face of disruption can provide a new foundation for growth and success. I have witnessed and dealt with many such complex scenarios in my career. The encouraging news is that we have not only persevered but have emerged stronger and more resilient from those challenges.”

When it comes to challenges, CP has steered Tech Mahindra through some blockbusters. Back in 2008 there was the global financial crisis. Then came Covid-19. Many countries around the world adopted a lockdown strategy, but none bigger than India, when PM Modi ordered a nationwide, three-week lockdown for the entire 1.3 billion population.

Interestingly, Tech Mahindra was one of those organisations that made major moves during the dark days of the pandemic. According to Brand Finance, the digital transformation consultancy’s brand value soared by 66%, making it the fastest growing in the top 25 IT services brands.

Aside from ‘obvious’ global crises, CP cites attracting and retaining top talent as one of the IT industry’s ongoing battles. Then there is expanding into new markets while managing cultural differences, regulatory complexities, and operational challenges – which all present tests of leadership and organisational agility.

“My working style has always been inclusive, adaptable, and customer-centric,” says CP. “Identifying emerging trends and technologies helped me steer Tech Mahindra in the right direction and stay ahead of the competition.”

India and AI supremacy

When it comes to the Next Big Thing, there is only one show in town – artificial intelligence.

CP actually found himself in a chat faceoff with OpenAI founder Sam Altman recently when the ChatGPT chief suggested Indian tech startups would never be able to match what his company had achieved. CP simply said on social media ‘challenge accepted’.

“I remain steadfast in my faith in the Indian tech ecosystem’s ability to create AI foundation models on par with – or above – global standards,” CP tells Business Chief.

“India has been making significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence and has a strong foundation to become a global leader in the AI space. The country has a large pool of highly skilled IT professionals, a thriving startup ecosystem, and a supportive government that recognises the importance of emerging technologies like AI.

“I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for all of us in the Indian IT industry to join hands and lead a cohesive mission toward global AI supremacy. We are optimally positioned to gain enormously from the ongoing ‘techade’ – a decade powered by the impact of technology – that is focused on transforming India into a global tech superpower.”

Yes, there is opportunity, with the world on the cusp on what CP calls the greatest transformation period. To leverage this, he says leaders have to be futurists, understanding what is around the next corner in order to stay one step ahead.

