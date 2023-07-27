These six CEOs are Australia’s highest-earning – here’s why

The chief executives of Australia’s largest publicly listed companies have taken a financial hit with their average take-home pay falling to its lowest in nine years.

That’s according to a new report from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (Acsi), which revealed the pay of 100 largest listed firms in 2022.

But while research from Acsi shows CEO pay dropped from post-pandemic record highs in 2021 amid more difficult economic conditions and a tougher boardroom approach to pay, CEOs are still paid on average US$5.2 million per year, 55 times more than a typical worker.

The report revealed how almost all executive pay is boosted by bonuses, many of which require the CEO to meet and exceed performance targets.

Some companies like Macquairie have profit share arrangements, which rewards executive when the company does well.

Some bonus arrangements have been a cause for concern among investors and shareholders, however.

Among the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in Australia in 2022, three have since retired, including Paul Perreault, the former boss of CSL, the fifth largest biotech in the world; Andrew Penn, the former CEO of Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company; and Sandeep Biswas, the former CEO of Newcrest Mining.

His retirement in December last year followed open investor discontent over the mining company’s remuneration report, and especially the CEO’s pay.

Securing A$14,000 in 2022 as the boss of CSL, the fifth largest biotech in the world, Paul Perreault retired in March this year; while the sixth-highest paid CEO in 2022, Telstra’s Andrew Penn stepped down after serving more than seven years as boss of Australia’s telecommunications company.

Here, we take a deep dive into six highest-paid CEOs in Australia and discover just how they’ve earned their bonus dollars.