United Overseas Bank (UOB) is no stranger to awards.

Headquartered in Singapore, but with subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam and 500 offices across 19 countries, UOB has been clocking up excellence awards over the last few years thanks largely to its transformative initiatives – most recently landing Singapore’s Best Bank accolade (Euromoney).

As Singapore’s third-largest company, with a valuation of US$33.36 billion, UOB has made significant strides in digital transformation, investing more than S$2 billion in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure in 2022 and launching its flagship digital bank.

In acquisitions too, the 90-year-old bank is making an impact, with CEO Wee Ee Cheong recently leading the bank’s largest M&A in a decade, with acquisition of Citi’s consumer banking operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Taking sustainable strides

It’s no surprise then to see the bank making similarly ambitious headway on the sustainability front, not only in meeting targets and advancing sustainable financing but landing awards for its ESG efforts – with UOB Thailand trumping HSBC to the Thailand's Best Bank for ESG accolade (Asia Money) in 2023.

UOB has four legs to its sustainability strategy – driving growth sustainably, putting customers front and centre, developing professionals, and upholding corporate responsibility – and has established a sustainability advisory panel of experts to ensure relevance in terms of industry and regionality – a move that is becoming mainstream among institutions.

Made of up three experts from the WEF, Schneider Electric and Seatrium, the advisory panel provides global and regional perspectives, expertise and guidance to the bank’s board and management on its sustainability strategy, targets, projects and ESG-related risks and opportunities.