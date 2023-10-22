How a data-driven IT strategy can help meet ESG goals

With growing pressure from environmental regulations and consumer preferences, organisations are increasingly focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

While this shift is an opportunity for companies to cultivate trust and embed ESG principles into their corporate strategies, the challenge lies in striking the right balance between competitiveness and positive impacts.

“Today's business landscape emphasises ESG accountability and responsibility in business practices, particularly concerning environmental issues,” says Felix Berndt, Regional Manager, Asia-Pacific for IT and IoT monitoring leaders Paessler AG.

Felix argues that to successfully navigate these factors, organisations must not only establish ESG goals but also execute tangible, data-driven strategies.

“Transparently sharing progress with stakeholders showcases risk management, profitability and responsible business operations,” he tells Business Chief.

Understanding the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs provides a model for impactful goals, spanning ESG domains.

“On the environmental side, the UN emphasises the urgency of addressing climate change, underscoring the need for immediate action to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change,” says Felix.

“The UN also highlights the importance of promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns – minimising waste generation, optimising resource usage, and mitigating the ecological impact of manufacturing and consumption processes.”

In alignment with these goals, the UN's framework serves as a guiding light for organisations seeking to prioritise environmental sustainability and integrate it into their operations.

Environmental evaluation

When it comes to IT strategies, how should organisations address the risks and opportunities that the environmental element of ESG brings?

“Evaluating the environmental impact of an organisation involves assessing efforts to enhance and safeguard the environment – including energy reduction, pollution control and ecological conservation,” says Felix

“An effective ESG framework implementation requires outcome-driven approaches backed by accountability. Establishing and measuring ESG goals is pivotal, as their absence exposes organisations to risks like investor loss, reputation damage and regulatory penalties.”

The relationship between digital transformation and sustainability

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the convergence of digital transformation and sustainability has emerged as a dynamic and mutually beneficial relationship. While these two concepts may seem at first glance to be unlikely partners, they are interconnected and drive each other’s success.

“While digital transformation equips enterprises with the necessary tools and capabilities to foster sustainability, the principles of sustainability propel the urgency for further digital transformation,” says Felix.

“This intricate interplay showcases a compelling narrative of progress, where technological advancements and responsible practices collaborate to shape a brighter future.”

Empowering sustainability through digital transformation

Felix believes digital transformation is the bedrock upon which sustainability initiatives can flourish. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, organisations can streamline operations and cultivate innovative approaches to conservation.

From data analytics and artificial intelligence to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, these digital tools empower companies to not only gain insights into their ecological footprint but also implement actionable strategies for reduction.

“A vital facet of this dynamic lies in integrating a sustainable IT strategy,” says Felix. “This ensures that every aspect of a sustainable business model – including material sourcing, production processes, and waste management – can harmonise with the overarching digital transformation strategy.

“This marriage of sustainable practices with digital infrastructure acts as a catalyst for operational efficiency and responsible stewardship.”

Sustainability as the catalyst for digital transformation

As outlined, sustainability isn't merely a passive beneficiary of digital transformation – it actively encourages businesses to embark on digital journeys, sparking a circle of constant improvement. The need to measure, analyse, and optimise becomes paramount, which ushers in the digital transformation era, where data-driven decision-making takes centre stage.

“The data-driven approach bridges the gap between digital transformation and sustainability,” adds Felix. “Through meticulous data collection and analysis, enterprises can unearth patterns, trends, and inefficiencies within their processes.

“From energy consumption patterns to supply chain management, the synergy between data analytics and sustainability principles empowers organisations to achieve greater operational harmony.”





