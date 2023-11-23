Hyundai brand value soars on back of sustainability vision

Since its debut on Interbrand's 'Best Global Brands' in 2005 with a valuation of US$3.5 billion, the numbers have multiplied nearly six times. In 2014, Hyundai's brand value reached US$10 billion, and for the first six years, its valuation rose US$4 billion.

Then came the appointment in 2020 of Euisun Chung, the Group's Executive Chair – who, with his innovative and visionary thinking, has catapulted the carmaker’s valuation, jumping US$6 billion in just three years.

The powerful vision of Euisun Chung

In taking the helm of the Group, Chung delivered a bold vision for the Group’s transformation into a smart mobility solutions provider with sustainability at the brand’s core.

Under Chung’s leadership, the Group is innovating in bringing new mobility solutions to market – accelerating its deployment of robotics and AAM technologies and exploring their role in future smart city development.

Chung is also spearheading the Group’s transformation into a provider of human-centered mobility solutions, “committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity”.

And he has been widely recognised for his vision of a sustainable future.

In 2022, he was named Visionary of the Year at Newsweek’s World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Award – recognising not just his integral role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia, but his ability to push the boundaries in the automotive industry, using technology to positively impact people’s lives.

And this year, as well as topping MotorTrend Group’s 2023 Power List, Chung recently received a CBE by His Majesty King Charles III for his contributions to eco-friendly electrified mobility.