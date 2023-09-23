Asia is home to 18 of the world’s 50 best hotels
Long considered the land of hospitality, it is perhaps of little surprise to find Asia not only taking 18 spots in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list – but taking four of the top five slots.
The prestigious list, whose rankings are collated from 580 votes by industry-leading Academy Chairs across nine regions, was dominated by two regions, with only Europe toppling Asia in the number of rankings – 21 versus 18, respectively.
While Thailand took four of the 18 spots, Japan took three, and Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the Maldives each took banked two. India and Sir Lanka also featured with one hotel.
Hong Kong was the only location to feature two hotels in the world's top five, with Rosewood Hong Kong named second-best hotel in the world and taking Asia’s crown.
No stranger to awards, Rosewood has seven locations across Asia and frequently features in the most prestigious global hospitality lists, with Cambodia’s Rosewood Phnom Penh most recently bagging Asia’s best city hotel in by Travel + Leisure.
Rounding out the top five world-best hotels were three more Asia outposts, including the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (third), The Upper House in Hong Kong (fourth), and Japan’s Aman Tokyo (fifth).
In addition to the top 50 ranking, seven special awards were delivered with Asia taking the award for Best New Hotel with the Capella Bangkok (11th). Set along the Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, the luxury property features private plunge pools, scenic river views framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, and a restaurant led by one of the world’s top chefs, Mauro Colagreco.
Why Rosewood Hong Kong is world’s second-best hotel
Named second-best in the world and first in Asia, the Hong Kong outpost has been pulling in the crowds since making its debut in 2019.
Housed in a 65-storey skyscraper dominating the central Kowloon waterfront, the 413-room property delivers big on views and food.
Nearly all rooms offer dazzling views of Victoria Harbour and the city skyline, as does the stunning swimming pool and the award-winning Jazz bar, Darkside, which delivers the city’s best cocktails and a soundtrack of nightly vocalists.
Guests have 11 restaurants and lounges to choose from, including Michelin-starred Indian street food eaterie Chaat, and a rolling list of visiting culinary greats. In November, the world’s first plant-based Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park will bring its vegan offer to Rosewood Hong Kong.
In a nod to old-world glamour, fused with the heritage of Hong Kong, the decor is dazzling, delivering marble tubs, hammered copper sinks, while the artwork is breath-taking and includes acrylics from Damien Hirst, and pieces by local artist William Lo, part of the Cheng family’s extensive private collection.
The hotel also has one of the most extensive wellness offerings on both sides of the harbour.
Here are the 17 Asia-based hotels featuring on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list for 2023
Rosewood Hong Kong
Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok
The Upper House, Hong Kong
Aman Tokyo
Soneva Fushi, Maldives
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
Capella Bankok
Raffles Singapore
Nihi Sumba, Indonesia
Capella Singapore
Park Hyatt Kyoto
Soneva Jani, Maldives
Amangalla, Sri Lanka
Hoshinoya Tokyo
Desa Potato Head, Bali
The Siam, Bangkok
Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India
