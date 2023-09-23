Article
Sustainability

Asia is home to 18 of the world’s 50 best hotels

By Kate Birch
September 23, 2023
undefined mins
Hong Kong’s towering Rosewood property is the second-best hotel in the world
Hong Kong’s towering Rosewood property is the second-best hotel in the world
Asia dominates the top five on the World’s Best Hotels list with 17 properties named –including Hong Kong’s towering Rosewood property as second-best

Long considered the land of hospitality, it is perhaps of little surprise to find Asia not only taking 18 spots in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list – but taking four of the top five slots.

The prestigious list, whose rankings are collated from 580 votes by industry-leading Academy Chairs across nine regions, was dominated by two regions, with only Europe toppling Asia in the number of rankings – 21 versus 18, respectively.

While Thailand took four of the 18 spots, Japan took three, and Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the Maldives each took banked two. India and Sir Lanka also featured with one hotel. 

Hong Kong was the only location to feature two hotels in the world's top five, with Rosewood Hong Kong named second-best hotel in the world and taking Asia’s crown.

No stranger to awards, Rosewood has seven locations across Asia and frequently features in the most prestigious global hospitality lists, with Cambodia’s Rosewood Phnom Penh most recently bagging Asia’s best city hotel in by Travel + Leisure.

Rounding out the top five world-best hotels were three more Asia outposts, including the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (third), The Upper House in Hong Kong (fourth), and Japan’s Aman Tokyo (fifth).

In addition to the top 50 ranking, seven special awards were delivered with Asia taking the award for Best New Hotel with the Capella Bangkok (11th). Set along the Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, the luxury property features private plunge pools, scenic river views framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, and a restaurant led by one of the world’s top chefs, Mauro Colagreco.

Capella Bangkok is the world's best new hotel

Why Rosewood Hong Kong is world’s second-best hotel

Named second-best in the world and first in Asia, the Hong Kong outpost has been pulling in the crowds since making its debut in 2019.

Housed in a 65-storey skyscraper dominating the central Kowloon waterfront, the 413-room property delivers big on views and food.

Nearly all rooms offer dazzling views of Victoria Harbour and the city skyline, as does the stunning swimming pool and the award-winning Jazz bar, Darkside, which delivers the city’s best cocktails and a soundtrack of nightly vocalists.

Guests have 11 restaurants and lounges to choose from, including Michelin-starred Indian street food eaterie Chaat, and a rolling list of visiting culinary greats. In November, the world’s first plant-based Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park will bring its vegan offer to Rosewood Hong Kong.

In a nod to old-world glamour, fused with the heritage of Hong Kong, the decor is dazzling, delivering marble tubs, hammered copper sinks, while the artwork is breath-taking and includes acrylics from Damien Hirst, and pieces by local artist William Lo, part of the Cheng family’s extensive private collection.

The hotel also has one of the most extensive wellness offerings on both sides of the harbour.

Rosewood Hong Kong is Asia's best hotel

Here are the 17 Asia-based hotels featuring on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list for 2023

Rosewood Hong Kong

Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok

The Upper House, Hong Kong

Aman Tokyo

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Capella Bankok

Raffles Singapore

Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

Capella Singapore

Park Hyatt Kyoto

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Amangalla, Sri Lanka

Hoshinoya Tokyo

Desa Potato Head, Bali

The Siam, Bangkok

Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

****************************

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief US website. 

Please also check out our upcoming event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE in London on September 26-27, 2023.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.

HotelshospitalityAsiaHongKong
Share
Share

Featured Articles

The world’s biggest chipmaker bets big on renewable energy

Despite the struggle faced by chipmakers to reduce emissions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is accelerating renewable energy adoption by 10 years

Uniqlo shakes up leadership amid global retail ambitions

Fast Retailing, the group behind Japan’s Uniqlo, overtakes Gap with soaring profits and is now eyeing accelerated global expansion with executive shakeup

What is the ESG strategy of Chinese automaker Geely Holding?

Chinese automotive giant Geely Holding released its 2022 sustainability report, so what is the car maker’s ESG strategy?

Top 10 best-performing CEOs in Singapore

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 women behind India’s most successful tech startups

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 best private members clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong

Leadership & Strategy