Asia is home to 18 of the world’s 50 best hotels

Long considered the land of hospitality, it is perhaps of little surprise to find Asia not only taking 18 spots in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list – but taking four of the top five slots.

The prestigious list, whose rankings are collated from 580 votes by industry-leading Academy Chairs across nine regions, was dominated by two regions, with only Europe toppling Asia in the number of rankings – 21 versus 18, respectively.

While Thailand took four of the 18 spots, Japan took three, and Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the Maldives each took banked two. India and Sir Lanka also featured with one hotel.

Hong Kong was the only location to feature two hotels in the world's top five, with Rosewood Hong Kong named second-best hotel in the world and taking Asia’s crown.

No stranger to awards, Rosewood has seven locations across Asia and frequently features in the most prestigious global hospitality lists, with Cambodia’s Rosewood Phnom Penh most recently bagging Asia’s best city hotel in by Travel + Leisure.

Rounding out the top five world-best hotels were three more Asia outposts, including the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (third), The Upper House in Hong Kong (fourth), and Japan’s Aman Tokyo (fifth).

In addition to the top 50 ranking, seven special awards were delivered with Asia taking the award for Best New Hotel with the Capella Bangkok (11th). Set along the Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, the luxury property features private plunge pools, scenic river views framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, and a restaurant led by one of the world’s top chefs, Mauro Colagreco.