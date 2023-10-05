Why B Corp is Asia’s next big business opportunity

In tough economic times, it is easy to ignore ‘nice-to-haves’ in business. As companies look to cut back on everything from hybrid work to perks, you could be forgiven for thinking that ESG concerns would be one of the first casualties of hard times. Not so across large swathes of Asia, where the appetite for being B Corp – a business driven by doing good rather than prioritising profits – is growing.

“The growth of the B Corp community in Asia is on the rise, driven by a collective vision of an

inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. The movement’s recent acceleration is evident, with over 245 B Corps in the region,” Eleanor Allen, Lead Executive of B Lab Global, tells Business Chief.

Founded in 2006, non-profit network B Lab believes that all businesses can use a stakeholder-driven model to be better, to be B Corporations. B Lab oversees the certification of companies that meet high social and environmental standards. The overall aim is to create a global economy that instead of lining the pockets of the few instead benefits everyone.

It is a lofty ambition, but more than 7,200 companies have been certified in 93 countries, and Asia – with its growing economic power – could be the next big opportunity. Especially when you consider there are currently just 245 B Corps in Asia.

“B Lab is evolving its standards and digital platform, collaborating with the Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP) to align with regional markets and drive the adoption of our standards across Asia,” adds Allen.

The B Corp movement saw its fastest growth in 2022, fuelled in part by increased ESG regulation and pressures from stakeholders and investors. With trillions of dollars being diverted to funds that prioritise ESG investments, and more being pledged, being good is also good for business.

According to Forbes, 58% of companies in APAC say ESG is critical to their long-term success, but only 29% have developed KPIs for ESG performance.This is where B Lab can help, with tools to help measure and manage company impact.

Adoption in Asia is growing, with a few notable hotspots showing rapid recent acceleration.

Take Singapore, which had just two B Corps in 2015, 24 in 2022, and 33 at last count. In Hong Kong & Macau, there are now 25 – up from just one single B Corp in 2016.

“B Lab is committed to supporting and fueling ongoing growth in Asia,” says Allen. “We believe this is just the beginning.”

There is also a perception that being B Corp is only possible for small businesses with a low footprint. This is a misconception. While many B Corps are indeed small and medium-sized ventures, large organisations can also make the grade.

In Asia, four B Corps are publicly listed. These include O-Bank from Taiwan, certified in 2017 and the first digital native bank in Taiwan. Then there is SIGMAXYZ Holdings from Japan, a digital transformation consultancy certified in 2022. This year, real estate developer Olive Tree Estates from Singapore joined the list, as well as Malaysia’s personal care products retailer InNature Berhad.

The franchisee for The Body Shop (which itself became B Corp in 2019) in Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia, InNature Berhad’s MD Datin Mina Cheah said: “Our belief that business can be a force for good is embodied in every aspect of our business and operations.”

