Top 10 Asian companies leading the sustainable charge

When it comes to ESG adoption, Asia is lagging Europe and the US.

The continent accounts for the most global carbon emissions – 17.7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide was generated by energy from Asia in 2021, compared to 5.6 billion from North America.

Recognising this, Asia’s largest economies are stepping up efforts to increase emphasis on ESG, while eight in 10 countries in Southeast Asia have pledged a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

HKEX now requires listed companies to report KPIs on ESG, and the Singapore Exchange leads the way in urging boards to acknowledge ESG reporting requirements.

This, coupled with other regional regulations, is upping the ESG ante, with 30% of Top 2000 corporations in Asia predicted to monitor ESG performance in 2023, IDC research finds.

Some companies are already putting sustainability front and centre.

From reducing operational emissions to pioneering sustainable solutions – here is our list of ten companies leading the charge for change.