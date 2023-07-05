Top 10 chaebol chiefs: driving conglomerates in South Korea

As long-time pillars of South Korea’s ‘miracle economy’, chaebols are the large, family-run conglomerates that largely dominate the country’s economy.

From the Korean words ‘chae' (wealth) and ‘bol’ (clan), Chaebols emerged during the '60s and '70s, as a product of South Korea’s economic transformation following former President Park Chung-hee’s military coup in 1961.

Chaebols have since grown to become a powerful force in the country and continue to be the backbone of the economy. According to the Bank of Korea, the 2019 total revenues of the five largest South Korean Chaebols alone represented 44% of the country’s GDP.

Chief among these corporate dynasties are globally renowned names, including Samsung Group, the country's largest chaebol, along with Hyundai, LG, SK and Lotte, among others.

While there have been accusations of chaebols fostering a culture of corruption, and even imprisonment of some leaders charged with fraud during former President Park Geun-hye’s reign – chaebols appear to have cleaned up their acts in recent years and under current President Yoon Suk-yeol, look to be making ambitious plans.

Both Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group have committed billions of dollars to new semiconductor and EV factories in the US, while other chaebols, such as LG, SK and Posco have signed deals with US carmakers in EV batteries and materials.

Here, we profile the 10 chiefs leading these mighty conglomerates into the future and look into how they are transforming for the future.

1

Lee Jae-Yong

Total assets: US$341.1 billion

Affiliated companies: 60