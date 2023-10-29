Huawei is taking wearable tech to a new level with the Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition, part of the GT 4 series that is packed with health and fitness functionality for the busy executive.

As well as the kind of calling and messaging capabilities you would expect from a smartwatch, this series features more than 20,000 face designs – meaning you could have a different one each day for almost 55 years.

But this is not just 20,000 pretty faces. Health Glance, for instance, tracks seven key indicators, including heart rate, cardiovascular health, sleep analysis, and oxygen saturation.

One of the most used features could well be the Stress Monitor, which will suggest calming breathing exercises when you need them most.

On the fitness front, there are more than 100 workout modes – from free diving to mountain hiking. There is even a Golf Practice Mode that records swing data, including speed and tempo. Driving range mode also provides tips and demonstrations to improve your game.

Expedition Mode is perfect for those who like to explore the great outdoors. GNSS positioning – the big brother to the more common GPS – means your location will be tracked accurately by satellite. You can also leave digital markers along your route so you’ll always find your way back to camp.

For the underwater explorer, the watch delivers a range of vital data, is water resistant to 10 ATM and certified 100-metre diving accessory support.