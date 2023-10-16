Five key trends that will shape the digital future – Huawei
The annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) and Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF), hosted by Huawei, provided the platform for a series of innovative launches that could shape the future of business.
In a keynote address to the global MBBF gathering in Dubai, Huawei's Corporate Senior Vice President and President of the company's Carrier BG, Li Peng, spoke about the opportunities that exist with existing 5G connectivity and also the potential for 5.5G or 5G Advanced.
"Let's start today, build tomorrow's networks for future services, and unleash 5G's infinite potential for continuous success," said Peng.
"We are already on the right path towards 5G business success, and 5G-Advanced is the natural next step in 5G's evolution."
Peng said that 5G is a critical part of economic transformation and is enabling innovation in general-purpose technologies, opening up new markets and opportunities.
Peng also shared his view on five key trends that will shape the digital future.
Glasses-Free 3D
The glasses-free 3D industry ecosystem is maturing fast. Moving forward, more devices like mobile phones and TVs will support glasses-free 3D, which will drive data traffic up by a factor of 10 relative to 2D video.
Self-Guided Vehicles
Peng said that by 2025, there will be more than 500 million smart vehicles on the road. In assisted-driving scenarios, smart vehicles will consume more than 300 gigabytes of data every month for cloud-based model training and weekly algorithm updates. In self-driving scenarios, data consumption will rise by a factor of 100.
Next-Gen Manufacturing
With breakthroughs in network slicing and edge computing, the number of 5G private networks for enterprises has increased a hundredfold, and the market size has grown to over US$10 billion. However, as production lines become increasingly reliant on wireless networks, higher requirements are placed on 5G networks.
Generalised Cellular IoT
There are more than three billion mobile IoT connections around the world, and 5G now connects more things than people. In the near future, 5G will support a broader range of IoT technologies. For example, in the home appliance manufacturing sector, Passive IoT can help provide visibility along the entire distribution and production chain, and has helped increase overall productivity by 30% in verification trials.
Guaranteed Intelligent Computing Everywhere
With the rise of new developments in AI, demand for AI computing power will see explosive growth. By 2025, this demand is expected to be 100 times greater than current levels. To unleash the full potential of AI computing power, more advanced network capabilities are key.
The 10 Gbps City Initiative
Many cities around the world have released their 2030 digital economy strategies. Cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Riyadh are now exploring ways to implement 10 Gbps City and 10 Gbps Society to unleash the digital economy.
At UBBF, the 10 Gbps City Initiative was released by Huawei, the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Omdia, etisalat by e&, MTN South Africa, and other key partners.
The initiative aims to create 10 Gbps cities to accelerate the digital transformation of industries and boost digital productivity.
Huawei and du showcase 5.5G smart villa
One of the highlights of MBBF was an off-site visit to the world’s first 5.5G enabled villa – a joint project between Huawei and UAE telco du.
Powered by a 10Gps network, the villa integrates cutting-edge technologies, offering an unparalleled smart home experience. These included the glasses-free 3D mentioned in Peng’s keynote speech, and really pushed the boundaries of smart home living as we currently understand it, while highlighting new opportunities for business.
