Five key trends that will shape the digital future – Huawei

The annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) and Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF), hosted by Huawei, provided the platform for a series of innovative launches that could shape the future of business.

In a keynote address to the global MBBF gathering in Dubai, Huawei's Corporate Senior Vice President and President of the company's Carrier BG, Li Peng, spoke about the opportunities that exist with existing 5G connectivity and also the potential for 5.5G or 5G Advanced.

"Let's start today, build tomorrow's networks for future services, and unleash 5G's infinite potential for continuous success," said Peng.

"We are already on the right path towards 5G business success, and 5G-Advanced is the natural next step in 5G's evolution."

Peng said that 5G is a critical part of economic transformation and is enabling innovation in general-purpose technologies, opening up new markets and opportunities.