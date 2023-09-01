Uniqlo shakes up leadership amid global retail ambitions

Uniqlo profits drop in Japan but boom internationally

The founding of Uniqlo was inspired by Gap, in fact.

Founder and President of Fast Retailing, Tadashi Yanai, took inspiration from European and US functional fashion brands like Gap, Benetton and Espirit to open Uniqlo’s first store in Japan’s Hiroshima in 1984.

Now, nearly four decades later, Uniqlo has expanded operations not only throughout Japan, but to 22 countries across Europe, North America, Asia and ANZ.

And while Uniqlo Japan’s operating profits is contracting (-5.7% in the three months to May 2023), global regions are reporting strong results.

In the three months to May, the Greater China region achieved considerable rises in revenue and profit, while mainland China market saw same-store sales rising over 40% YoY.

And in Southeast Asia, India and Australia, revenue and operating profit also expanded, with operations in Singapore, Thailand, India, and Australia all performing particularly well.

Last year, Uniqlo said it intended to have 200 stories in the US, up from just 57. In fiscal year 2019, North America accounted for just 5% of operating profit, but that figure has boomed.

Further international expansion is where the opportunity lies for Uniqlo, it seems, and the man behind the brand has recognised this and is making big global moves, as he seeks to eat further into Gap’s market share and become the world’s largest fashion retailer.

Just last month, India's Economic Times reported news that Fast Retailing is planning to expand its manufacturing presence in India through 20 'production partners' – with the aim to become the 'best-selling retailer in India'.