Article
Corporate Finance

CEO pay in Japan takes long-term view for shareholders

By Kate Birch
August 21, 2023
undefined mins
Executive pay for the top bosses rose an average of 33% in fiscal year 2022
Executive pay for the top bosses rose an average of 33% in fiscal year 2022
Survey from Willis Towers Watson shows executive pay in Japan rose 33% in 2022 as more companies look to long-term incentives to boost shareholder value

There is good news for CEOs of Japan’s biggest businesses, with executive pay for the top bosses rising an average of 33% in fiscal year 2022.

While this figure may seem eye-watering, it actually reflects a growing need for Japanese compensation to catch up with many advanced economies. 

Let’s put this into context. While Japan’s CEO compensation rose to a median of US$1.8 million, media CEO pay in the UK is three times that at US$5.4 million. Better (or worse) still, in the US that figure rockets to US$11.7 million.

That’s according to the latest research from global consultancy Willis Towers Watson (WTW) which suggests a rise in long-term incentives for Japan’s CEOs who have traditionally relied more upon fixed pay rather than performance-related pay.

Japan executive pay plays catch-up with western companies

Now Japanese firms are playing catch-up with their western counterparts as top management are expected to focus more on shareholders. In fiscal 2022, Japanese bosses had an even split of basic remuneration, annual incentives and long-term incentives. 

Long-term incentives rose to 32% from 26%. US executives, meanwhile, had 71% of their pay via long-term incentives.

“It is necessary to determine not only the level of stock compensation, but also the conditions for linking it to performance and setting the level of difficulty,” said Yuki Sato, a consultant at WTW. 

Sato cited the example of Hitachi, which adjusted compensation based on the company's stock price performance versus that of overseas competitors.

Toyota Motor also adopted European-style measures, with Chairman Akio Toyoda’s pay increasing 46% on the previous year.

While Japan’s executive pay showed the biggest rise, it still lags behind the US, UK, Germany, and France.

WTW surveyed 594 companies in those countries with revenue of  ¥1 trillion (US$6.9 billion).

****************

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief EMEA website. 

Please also check out our upcoming event – Sustainability LIVE in London on September 6-7, 2023.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.

japanexecutivepayExecutive CompensationCEOs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 best-performing CEOs in Singapore

Heading up Singapore’s largest companies, these 10 high-performing CEOs are among Asia's most skilled strategists and transformative leaders

Top 10 women behind India’s most successful tech startups

Innovative, talented and driven – these 10 female founders are the brains behind some of India’s most successful tech startups, from unicorns to soonicorns

Top 10 best private members clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong

Culture vulture. Crypto enthusiast. Wine connoisseur. Watch collector. These 10 private members’ clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong cater to all interests

Top 10 chaebol chiefs: driving conglomerates in South Korea

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 airlines in Asia for excellent customer satisfaction

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 female executives leading Japan's charge for change

Leadership & Strategy