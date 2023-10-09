Since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally took place in 2021, the Japanese capital has witnessed a significant rise in luxury hotel brand debuts, boutique hotels and high-rise properties.

And now, with the country open once more for visa-free travel, Toyko is betting big on attracting visitors to its buzzing city.

Already home to some of the world’s most luxe brands, including The Peninsula, Aman, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, Park Hyatt, and Grand Hyatt, Tokyo has recently given rise to even more – including the high-fashion Bulgari and the xx Four Seasons.

Here, we pick five of the most recent luxury hotel openings in the city.

Making its Tokyo debut in April, high-fashion brand Bulgari Hotel has brought its signature Italian glamour and timeless heritage to the city. Housed within a new ultra-skyscraper (Midtown Ynear) near Tokyo Station, the boutique luxury hotel features 98 rooms and suites – all delivering wow-factor views of the imperial Palace and the city, including Mount Fuji on the horizon.



The hotel is home to the brand’s renowned dining venues, including II Ristorante Niko Romito, a collaboration with the namesake Italian chef of 3-Michelin star Reale in Abruzzo.



Among other luxury touches, a one-of-a-kind culinary journey at Sushi Hoseki (think eight places overlooking a private Japanese rock garden), a 25m indoor pool, and the famed Bulgari spa for the ultimate in wellbeing.