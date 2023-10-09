Five best new five-star hotel openings in Tokyo
Since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally took place in 2021, the Japanese capital has witnessed a significant rise in luxury hotel brand debuts, boutique hotels and high-rise properties.
And now, with the country open once more for visa-free travel, Toyko is betting big on attracting visitors to its buzzing city.
Already home to some of the world’s most luxe brands, including The Peninsula, Aman, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, Park Hyatt, and Grand Hyatt, Tokyo has recently given rise to even more – including the high-fashion Bulgari and the xx Four Seasons.
Here, we pick five of the most recent luxury hotel openings in the city.
Bulgari Hotel Tokyo
Making its Tokyo debut in April, high-fashion brand Bulgari Hotel has brought its signature Italian glamour and timeless heritage to the city. Housed within a new ultra-skyscraper (Midtown Ynear) near Tokyo Station, the boutique luxury hotel features 98 rooms and suites – all delivering wow-factor views of the imperial Palace and the city, including Mount Fuji on the horizon.
The hotel is home to the brand’s renowned dining venues, including II Ristorante Niko Romito, a collaboration with the namesake Italian chef of 3-Michelin star Reale in Abruzzo.
Among other luxury touches, a one-of-a-kind culinary journey at Sushi Hoseki (think eight places overlooking a private Japanese rock garden), a 25m indoor pool, and the famed Bulgari spa for the ultimate in wellbeing.
Bellustar Tokyo
The latest luxury kid on the block, opening in May, the five-star Bellustar Tokyo is the brainchild of Pan Pacific Hotel Group and sits within the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, the city’s new landmark skyscraper – just steps from Seibu-Shinjuku Station, and Japan’s largest hotel and entertainment complex tower.
The hotel offers 97 spacious rooms (a rarity in Tokyo), each with sweeping views over the city, along with five ultra-luxurious suites and a supersized penthouse – the latter furnished with a personal spa treatment room for two, kitchen, Jacuzzi with breath-taking skyline vistas, as well as personal 24/7 hotel butler service and an in-room chef private dining.
Sky-high facilities stand out with shared ‘sky dining’ on the 45th floor, complete with teppanyaki, a sushi bar and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, Tokyo
Rising above Tokyo’s oldest neighbourhood and just steps from the Imperial Palace, the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi is the brand’s second Tokyo city hotel. Occuyping the top six floors of a new 39-storey tower in Tokyo’s financial hub, a stone’s throw from Ginza, each of the 193 rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views – think unobstructed views of Mount Fuji across the lush imperial gardens for west-facing rooms.
Among other highlights, the plushest of rooms lit only by natural light during the day, one of the city’s best hotel swimming pools, and Est, a restaurant dishing up the French-meets-Japanese cuisine of Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Bravacal. There is an Italian restaurant too, a lounge and glitzy nightclub bar Virtu.
Marking the fourteenth property from Edition Hotels, the collection launched a decade ago between Marriott and hospitality guru Ian Schrager, The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon is located in a 38-storey skyscraper in the fast-rising neighbourhood of Toranomon.
Tranquility reigns supreme here dotted throughout with shots of decadence, from the glamorous ground-floor Gold Bar featuring a floating white-marble bar and bursting with foliage, to the super-fast but silent elevator. Then there are the super-quiet rooms (think soothing neutrals and plush bedding) and the unfussy service. Even the hotel’s ritzy signature restaurant Jade Room offers up a tranquil setting with its own garden terrace, and also dishes up a menu from Michelin-starred British chef Tom Aikens (think seasonal local ingredients and Japanese technique with a sprinkle of Englishness). A spa, pool and 24-hour gym complete the package.
Ready for roll-out too is The Tokyo EDITION’s second opening, in Ginza, slated to open its doors in December. This new venue will offer 86 rooms or suites and deliver a choice of dining venues, including a rooftop bar and business centre.
Janu Tokyo
Another Tokyo hotel on the horizon, the eagerly-anticipated Janu Tokyo, sister brand to Aman, is slated to open its doors in later this year (2023) in Azabudai, a residential area near the iconic Tokyo Tower.
Along with 122 guest rooms, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies with views of the Tokyo Tower, the 13-floor hotel will deliver big on wellness offering one of the largest wellness facilities of its kind within any luxury hotel in Tokyo – bringing to guests everything from Japanese bathing and extensive hydrotherapy areas to functional training zones and yoga spaces.
Dining options are also extensive with immersive dining taking centre stage - think sushi omakase-style and sumibiyaki chief’s tables that promise theatre and interactivity. There will also be a host of private dining rooms.
*************
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.
- Uniqlo shakes up leadership amid global retail ambitionsCorporate Finance
- CEO pay in Japan takes long-term view for shareholdersCorporate Finance
- Top 10 female executives leading Japan's charge for changeLeadership & Strategy
- Tokyo 'most expensive city' for constructionLeadership & Strategy